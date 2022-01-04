Overview

Dr. Fernando Mora, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Mora works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Jupiter, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.