Overview

Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Miranda works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.