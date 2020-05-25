Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
Los Alamitos3801 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mendoza for about 16 years. He has a wonderful manner. He’s a thoughtful doctor, very caring and very thorough. He calls me personally to give me test results so I can ask him questions or if I need clarification on something. I recommend Dr. Mendoza to everyone with a heart condition.
About Dr. Fernando Mendoza, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063637320
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.