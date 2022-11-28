Overview

Dr. Fernando Martinez-Catinchi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Martinez-Catinchi works at Fernando L Martinez MD in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Acute Bronchitis and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.