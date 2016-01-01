Dr. Fernando Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Martinez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fernando Martinez, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1336221241
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
