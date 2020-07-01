Overview

Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Poznan University Of Medical Sciences Center For Medical Education In English.



Dr. Mariz works at Manhattan Specialty Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.