Dr. Fernando Lora I, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Lora I, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN SIMON / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Dr. Lora I works at
Locations
-
1
Mobile Imaging Inc.7231 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 534-5474
-
2
Pacific Pharmacy Inc.8876 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 207-3414
-
3
Vital Medical Center Inc.8300 W Flagler St Ste 175, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 220-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon with experience
About Dr. Fernando Lora I, MD
- General Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427143908
Education & Certifications
- HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN SIMON / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lora I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lora I accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lora I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lora I works at
Dr. Lora I speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lora I. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lora I.
