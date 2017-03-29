See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Fernando Lora I, MD

General Surgery
2.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fernando Lora I, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN SIMON / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.

Dr. Lora I works at Mobile Imaging Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mobile Imaging Inc.
    Mobile Imaging Inc.
    7231 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 (786) 534-5474
    Pacific Pharmacy Inc.
    Pacific Pharmacy Inc.
    8876 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165 (305) 207-3414
    Vital Medical Center Inc.
    Vital Medical Center Inc.
    8300 W Flagler St Ste 175, Miami, FL 33144 (305) 220-2552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Varicose Veins
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 29, 2017
    About Dr. Fernando Lora I, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427143908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN SIMON / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
