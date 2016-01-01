Overview

Dr. Fernando Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Alabama Psychiatric Services in Dothan, AL with other offices in Ozark, AL and Geneva, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.