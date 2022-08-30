Dr. Fernando Levaro-Pano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levaro-Pano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Levaro-Pano, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Levaro-Pano, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedic Center1200 Binz St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 323-9341
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levaros love for what he does definitely shows. Thank you for all the hard work you did to save my sons thumb and then to reconstruct… Grateful for going above & beyond! Highly recommend Dr. Levaro!!
About Dr. Fernando Levaro-Pano, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1811991367
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levaro-Pano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levaro-Pano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levaro-Pano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levaro-Pano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levaro-Pano.
