Dr. Fernando Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.

Locations
Denver Health and Hospital Authority777 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 436-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
One Hour Optical700 Delaware St, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 602-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend and trust Dr. Fernando Kim. I had large kidney stones in both kidneys and after a visit to a different Urology clinic in the Boulder area I was told a Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy was my only option, so I decided to seek a second opinion. I'm so grateful that I was able to find Dr. Kim, as he gave me options for less invasive treatment. Dr. Kim was very patient, kind and considerate. It's hard to find doctors like him these days. Today I'm kidney stone free, and feeling great.
About Dr. Fernando Kim, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- 1538272570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.