Dr. Fernando Kafie, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Kafie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center5149 N 9th Ave Ste 120, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 912-8249
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kafie takes his time with his patients. He answers questions and explains things. This is important to me because I find my situation scary. He is kind and cares about his patients. I have been his patient for 2 years and will continue with him.
About Dr. Fernando Kafie, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790760478
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- UC Irvine
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
