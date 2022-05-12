Dr. Illescas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Illescas, MD
Dr. Fernando Illescas, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Jennifer W. Pennoyer MD LLC701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste E110, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 265-2529
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
With the expertise to treat my health issues and the compassion to put me at ease, Dr. Illescas is not only a true asset to his patients but to the medical field overall.
About Dr. Fernando Illescas, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417933961
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Illescas has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Illescas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Illescas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illescas.
