Overview

Dr. Fernando Ibarra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Beverly Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Ibarra works at FERNANDO I IBARRA MD in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.