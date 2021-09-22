See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Iscm Vc Cuba and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara works at Dr. Fernando Gonzalez Vergara, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Health
    1791 NW 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 391-9192
    Monday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson North Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperandrogenism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Good Doctor. Very professional
    — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518276146
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Hospital of San Juan. Puerto Rico
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Iscm Vc Cuba
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Iscm Villa Clara. Cuba
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara works at Dr. Fernando Gonzalez Vergara, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

