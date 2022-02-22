Dr. Fernando Gonzales-Portillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales-Portillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Gonzales-Portillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Gonzales-Portillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Peruanan Cayetano Heredia Peru and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at
Locations
1
Neurological Health Associates - Kissimmee1114 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5373Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Neurological Health Associates - Lakeunderhill11602 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 307-0373Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Neurological Health Associates - Orlando - Conroy6735 Conroy Rd Ste 229, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 794-5372Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent office support and the doctor is very accurate, patient, and very professional.
About Dr. Fernando Gonzales-Portillo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University - School of Medicine
- Indiana University - School of Medicine
- University of Alabama - School of Medicine
- University Peruanan Cayetano Heredia Peru
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzales-Portillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales-Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales-Portillo.
