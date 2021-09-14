Overview

Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez-Irizarry works at Sanitas Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.