Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gomez-Irizarry works at
Locations
Reproductive Medicine Institute258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 281-9229Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Brown Fertility LLC70 W Gore St Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 244-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gomez and his team were very knowledgeable, kind and supportive through our entire process. They answered all our questions and offered guidance every step of the way. We are very grateful for their help!
About Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gomez-Irizarry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez-Irizarry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez-Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez-Irizarry works at
Dr. Gomez-Irizarry speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez-Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Irizarry.
