See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gomez-Irizarry works at Sanitas Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Institute
    258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 281-9229
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Brown Fertility LLC
    70 W Gore St Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 244-5515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mullerian Anomalies Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez-Irizarry?

    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Gomez and his team were very knowledgeable, kind and supportive through our entire process. They answered all our questions and offered guidance every step of the way. We are very grateful for their help!
    Jenn P — Sep 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gomez-Irizarry to family and friends

    Dr. Gomez-Irizarry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gomez-Irizarry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD.

    About Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699705442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez-Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez-Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez-Irizarry works at Sanitas Medical Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gomez-Irizarry’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez-Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Irizarry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez-Irizarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez-Irizarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fernando Gomez-Irizarry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.