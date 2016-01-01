See All Pediatric Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD

Pediatric Urology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Ferrer works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Norwalk, CT, Mineola, NY, Commack, NY and Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Mount Sinai Faculty Practice
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Urology Associates
    761 Main Ave Ste 112, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Pediatric Urology Associates PC
    65 E 96th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Pediatric Urology Associates PC
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Pediatric Urology Associates
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 104, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Pediatric Urology Associates PC
    664 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 300, Carmel, NY 10512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Stamford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

