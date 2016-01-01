Overview

Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Ferrer works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Norwalk, CT, Mineola, NY, Commack, NY and Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.