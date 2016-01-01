Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Ferrer works at
Locations
-
1
The Mount Sinai Faculty Practice5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Pediatric Urology Associates761 Main Ave Ste 112, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions
-
3
Pediatric Urology Associates PC65 E 96th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10128 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Pediatric Urology Associates PC173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions
-
5
Pediatric Urology Associates353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 104, Commack, NY 11725 Directions
-
6
Pediatric Urology Associates PC664 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 300, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fernando Ferrer, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1740253483
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med|Naval Reg Med Center|University Of Ct School Of Med
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Stamford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferrer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrer works at
Dr. Ferrer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrer speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer.
