Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (46)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Diaz works at DMC Medical Group at Detroit Receiving Hospital in Detroit, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Detroit Receiving Hospital
    4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341
    Royal Oak
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    HAP Insurance
    Health Net
    HealthPlus of Michigan
    Humana
    McLaren Health Plan
    One Health
    Priority Health
    Tricare

    Nov 20, 2022
    I am so upset about some of these horrible reviews on this site about Dr. Diaz!! Dr. Diaz is an amazing and caring dr! Dr. Diaz is the only doctor out of three that i had seen that sat and listened to me. Held my hand and told me he could help me. Now there is a doctor! Dr. Diaz has done two separate Cervical Fusion surgeries on me and has given me a life back! I may not be perfect but that is due to an accident that i was involved in 20 years earlier and had multiple surgeries because of it. I have and will always recommend Dr. Diaz.
    Joy Lobaito — Nov 20, 2022
    Neurosurgery
    54 years of experience
    English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    1184610875
    University Minn Hosps
    Regina Genl Hosp
    Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
    Neurosurgery
    Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Diaz speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

