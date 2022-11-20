Overview

Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Diaz works at DMC Medical Group at Detroit Receiving Hospital in Detroit, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.