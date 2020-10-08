Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diaz Fernando MD Office3990 Sheridan St Ste 206, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-8183
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Very good. He listens, he is patient . He is a very good professional. Office very welcoming.
About Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1174699870
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.