Dr. Fernando De Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando De Castro, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. De Castro works at
Locations
Dermatopathology Reference Lab250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 543-9386Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeCastro takes time to fully explain what's going on and shows great compassion for his patients.
About Dr. Fernando De Castro, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology and Dermatopathology
9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Castro.
