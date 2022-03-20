See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. De Zarraga works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Leukocytosis
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 78 ratings
Patient Ratings (78)
5 Star
(71)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1578550810
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
Residency
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. De Zarraga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. De Zarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. De Zarraga works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL.

Dr. De Zarraga has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. De Zarraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Zarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Zarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

