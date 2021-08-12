Dr. Fernando Davalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Davalos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Davalos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Davalos works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Family Medcn At Carrollton4340 N Josey Ln Ste 204, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 800-4900
-
2
Metrocrest Orthopaedics & Sports Med4325 N Josey Ln Ste 300, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 800-4900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Davalos?
Doctor Davalos, le dedica su Vida a la medicina, estuve con Covid y dio la milla Extra. Lo conozco hace más de 10 años, es un profesional del cuidado de la Salud, especialmente si entiendes lo que quiere decir de Cuidado, nos hace sentir una Persona, no un número en el Sistema.
About Dr. Fernando Davalos, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1578765848
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- New York Medical College
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davalos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davalos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davalos works at
Dr. Davalos speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Davalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davalos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.