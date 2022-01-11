Dr. Fernando Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Colon, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Colon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Columbus1050 Beecher Xing N Ste C, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 939-0841
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Colon and Cheri, his nurse are truly amazing! I had the Quicklift and fat injection last July. I am really pleased with the results. I look the same only 10 to 15 years younger. The sedation was perfect. I barely remember anything from surgery. Afterwards the pain was so minimal I only took one pain pill. We are so lucky to have to have such a talented plastic surgeon in Columbus. I would definitely recommend Dr Colon!
About Dr. Fernando Colon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
