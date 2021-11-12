Overview

Dr. Fernando Checo Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Checo Jr works at Central Orthopedic Group in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

