Dr. Chaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Chaves, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Chaves, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warren, OH.
Dr. Chaves works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fernando G. Chaves MD Inc.1421 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 393-5864
-
2
Hillside Hosp8747 Squires Ln NE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 393-5864
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaves?
About Dr. Fernando Chaves, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1285613208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaves works at
Dr. Chaves has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaves speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.