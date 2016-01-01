Overview

Dr. Fernando Cavero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gravette, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette.



Dr. Cavero works at Gravette Pain Clinic in Gravette, AR with other offices in Springfield, MO and Sparta, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.