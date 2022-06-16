Dr. Fernando Castro-Pavia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro-Pavia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Castro-Pavia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Castro-Pavia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Castro-Pavia works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castro is a very professional, experienced and knowledgeable physician. He is extremely respectful, treating me always with decency, respect and professionalism. Highly recommended as a Gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Fernando Castro-Pavia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679535116
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital At San Juan
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro-Pavia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro-Pavia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro-Pavia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro-Pavia has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro-Pavia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro-Pavia speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro-Pavia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro-Pavia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro-Pavia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro-Pavia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.