Dr. Fernando Castro-Pavia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Castro-Pavia works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.