Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Calmet works at Gastroenterology Healthcare in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.