Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Calmet works at Gastroenterology Healthcare in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Health Care Assoc PC
    2000 Washington St Ste 368, Newton, MA 02462

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Calmet is a personal friend. He is assertive and self effacing. I had the honor of watching him blossom into the great physician that he is today. I recommend Dr. Calmet with no reservations.
    Barbara Breto — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    15 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1659690956
    Education & Certifications

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
    PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calmet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calmet works at Gastroenterology Healthcare in Newton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Calmet’s profile.

    Dr. Calmet has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calmet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Calmet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calmet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

