Overview

Dr. Fernando Cabrera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.