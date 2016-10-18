Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Bravo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fernando Bravo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Fernando B. Bravo MD Inc.3110 Latte Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 327-4712
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bravo truly cares about people. He takes time to speak with his patients about their health issues. I have experienced this first hand from him.
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245262104
- NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
