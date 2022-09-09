Overview

Dr. Fernando Boccalandro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Cen De Venezuela and is affiliated with Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Pecos County Memorial Hospital and Ward Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Boccalandro works at MCH Procare Odessa Heart Inst in Odessa, TX with other offices in Fort Stockton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.