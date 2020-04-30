Overview

Dr. Fernando Bobis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.



Dr. Bobis works at Theodore C Docu MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.