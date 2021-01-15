Overview

Dr. Fernando Bianco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Bianco works at Fernando J Bianco, MD in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.