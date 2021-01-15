Dr. Fernando Bianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Bianco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Bianco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Bianco works at
Locations
-
1
Fernando J Bianco, MD2140 W 68th St Ste 200, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 489-1826
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Needed surgery and Dr. Bianco was a great help. He knew exactly what to do, what would be the best way to go about doing it. He gave me information and was very encouraging. If you want a great Doctor, i would suggest giving Dr. Bianco a call.
About Dr. Fernando Bianco, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bianco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianco works at
Dr. Bianco has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bianco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.