Dr. Fernando Austin, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Austin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Austin works at
Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Austin is a great doctor. He’s very experienced and thorough. He is a great listener and wants to help resolve your health issue.
About Dr. Fernando Austin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174527774
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.