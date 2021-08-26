Dr. Fernando Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Arroyo, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Arroyo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palm Harbor Office2595 Tampa Rd Ste W, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 785-3092
-
2
Yanina J Abaunza-fiallos MD17541 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 964-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo?
Best doctor around. Very knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Fernando Arroyo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487715421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.