Dr. Musa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center
Locations
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Pacific Gynecology Asc1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 991-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-5440
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 294-5440
- 5 462 1st Ave # Nbv, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 562-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr. Musa. Her kind, approachable, and positive manner helped me get through a very scary experience and surgery. During our first visit, she was straightforward with information and laid out my surgical plan for me clearly, with confidence and support. My surgery was expertly done and successful. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Fernanda Musa for your care and surgical needs. She's an amazing person and care provider.
About Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1700044054
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Musa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musa has seen patients for Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.