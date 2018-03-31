See All Oncologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD

Oncology
4 (11)
Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center

Dr. Musa works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY with other offices in Seattle, WA, Mineola, NY, Valley Stream, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Pacific Gynecology Asc
    1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 991-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440
    462 1st Ave # Nbv, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 562-4141

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Endometriosis
Oophorectomy
Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Oophorectomy
Uterine Fibroids

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2018
    I can't say enough wonderful things about Dr. Musa. Her kind, approachable, and positive manner helped me get through a very scary experience and surgery. During our first visit, she was straightforward with information and laid out my surgical plan for me clearly, with confidence and support. My surgery was expertly done and successful. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Fernanda Musa for your care and surgical needs. She's an amazing person and care provider.
    G. Thomas in Seattle — Mar 31, 2018
    About Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1700044054
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musa has seen patients for Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

