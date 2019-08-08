Overview

Dr. Fernanda Heitor Behdad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Pontifical Catholic University Of Campinas (Brazil) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Heitor Behdad works at Oak Street Health Hermosa in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.