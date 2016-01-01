Overview

Dr. Fernand Samson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional One Health.



Dr. Samson works at MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.