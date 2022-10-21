Dr. Fern Taisenchoy-Bent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fern Taisenchoy-Bent, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fern Taisenchoy-Bent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their residency with American Academy Of Anti-Aging|Interfaith Med Ctr Downstate U
Fern TaiSenChoy-Bent M.D. LLC2964 N State Road 7 Ste 320, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 692-6339Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- West Boca Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was my first time at the office, lots of welcoming smiles and I felt very comfortable. Dr. Fern was wonderful and knowledgeable. Will surely be back
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205897303
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging|Interfaith Med Ctr Downstate U
Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent.
