Overview

Dr. Fern Taisenchoy-Bent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their residency with American Academy Of Anti-Aging|Interfaith Med Ctr Downstate U



Dr. Taisenchoy-Bent works at Fern TaiSenChoy-Bent M.D. LLC in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.