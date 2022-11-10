Overview

Dr. Fern Mayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mayer works at Fern Mayer M.D. in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.