Dr. Fermin Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fermin Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Johns Creek Ear Nose Throat PC4045 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste C, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 495-7116
Sinus Center of Atlanta550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1640, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (770) 495-7116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best ENT doctor, very friendly, knows his business very well, listens to his patients and advise of what to do and not do, we highly recommend him
About Dr. Fermin Stewart, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
