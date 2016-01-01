Overview

Dr. Fermin Gonzalez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Queens Nassau Psychiatric Services in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.