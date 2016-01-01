Dr. Fermin Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fermin Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Fermin Gonzalez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy Ste L, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fermin Gonzalez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952339582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
