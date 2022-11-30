Dr. Fermin Fontan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fermin Fontan, MD
Overview
Dr. Fermin Fontan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Medical Center2100 S Triviz Dr Ste G, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (443) 857-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with the entire office. Worked with me to get my surgery in before the end of the year to avoid 2 deductibles. Professional staff who helped me achieve my goals.
About Dr. Fermin Fontan, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Universidad De Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontan speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontan.
