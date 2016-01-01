Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrueto Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD is a Medical Toxicology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Medical Toxicology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Barrueto Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leonardo Girio-herrera D.o. LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 312, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrueto Jr?
About Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD
- Medical Toxicology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548248818
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrueto Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrueto Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrueto Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrueto Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrueto Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrueto Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrueto Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.