Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD

Medical Toxicology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD is a Medical Toxicology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Medical Toxicology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Barrueto Jr works at Upper Chesapeake Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Leonardo Girio-herrera D.o. LLC
    520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 312, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Partial Lung Collapse

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Toxicology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548248818
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fermin Barrueto Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrueto Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barrueto Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barrueto Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barrueto Jr works at Upper Chesapeake Primary Care, LLC in Bel Air, MD. View the full address on Dr. Barrueto Jr’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrueto Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrueto Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrueto Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrueto Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
