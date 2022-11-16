Overview

Dr. Ferhana Najam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Najam works at Jefrey D Lieberman MD in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.