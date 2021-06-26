Overview

Dr. Ferhad Bashir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Bashir works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.