Dr. Ferhad Bashir, MD
Dr. Ferhad Bashir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hca Houston Healthcare North Cypress21214 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 218-1509
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
I have been to several neurologist including the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. I wish I had found Dr. Bashir earlier. First time I have been out of pain with my headaches. He really listened and his approach worked so far. I would highly recommend him.
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.