Dr. Fergal Fleming, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fleming works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.