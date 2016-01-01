Overview

Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Abtin works at Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.