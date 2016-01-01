See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD

Interventional Radiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Abtin works at Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center
    1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7594
  2. 2
    UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica - Radiology
    1250 16th St Ste 2100B, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 301-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447267547
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
