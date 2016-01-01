Dr. Shafiei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fereidoon Shafiei, MD
Overview
Dr. Fereidoon Shafiei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2050 Mediview Pwky, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 282-5054
-
2
Wellmont Cardiology Services2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
-
3
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-6400
-
4
CVA Heart Institute16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 212A, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3740
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shafiei?
About Dr. Fereidoon Shafiei, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1740493113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafiei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafiei has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafiei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shafiei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafiei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafiei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafiei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.