Overview

Dr. Ferdinant Saran, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from National University Of Iran Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Saran works at Optum - Family Medicine in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.